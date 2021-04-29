Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cascend Securities raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $190.21 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $175.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.87.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

