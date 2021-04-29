Morgan Stanley Increases Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $900.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley to $900.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TSLA. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $10.90 on Wednesday, hitting $683.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,752,488. Tesla has a 12-month low of $136.61 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $685.99 and a 200 day moving average of $652.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $656.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,394.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.58, for a total transaction of $8,175,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,021,279.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,653 shares of company stock worth $108,541,374 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 398 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 159.4% during the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 830 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.6% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $385,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

