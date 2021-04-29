Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2045 (NYSE:TDI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.97

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2045 (NYSE:TDI)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.97 and traded as low as $25.69. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2045 shares last traded at $25.73, with a volume of 6,257 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%.

