Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TEF shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of TEF opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.33. Telefónica has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.53 and a beta of 0.86.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Telefónica will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 55,466 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 770.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 415,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 368,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

