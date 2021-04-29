Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telecom Italia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

TIIAY opened at $5.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.25. Telecom Italia has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $5.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

