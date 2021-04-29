Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $295.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $330.00 to $295.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 72.68% from the stock’s current price.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.48.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded down $15.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.84. 81,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,419,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $147.71 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of -120.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.29.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The company’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $521,955.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,592,229.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $871,470.00. Insiders sold 504,182 shares of company stock worth $95,486,862 in the last ninety days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

