Tecsys Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tecsys in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao expects that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$31.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.49 million.

TCS has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$70.00 target price on shares of Tecsys in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Tecsys from C$47.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Tecsys and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Tecsys stock opened at C$46.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$674.79 million and a P/E ratio of 120.54. Tecsys has a 52-week low of C$20.42 and a 52-week high of C$66.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$47.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Tecsys’s payout ratio is 63.31%.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

