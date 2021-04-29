TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Don Hawk Sells 4,526 Shares

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Don Hawk sold 4,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $347,506.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,562.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Don Hawk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TechTarget alerts:

On Monday, April 26th, Don Hawk sold 3,490 shares of TechTarget stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $268,695.10.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Don Hawk sold 800 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $60,840.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Don Hawk sold 2,628 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $200,621.52.

On Friday, March 19th, Don Hawk sold 797 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $60,627.79.

Shares of TechTarget stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $77.24. The stock had a trading volume of 72,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,379. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.59. TechTarget, Inc. has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.61 and a beta of 0.97.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in TechTarget by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TTGT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TechTarget has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.83.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.