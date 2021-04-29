TD Securities Boosts CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$125.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.94% from the company’s current price.

GIB.A has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CGI from C$112.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CGI from C$115.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones raised CGI to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CGI from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$115.67.

TSE:GIB.A traded up C$2.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$109.71. The company had a trading volume of 297,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,212. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$104.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$98.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.91. CGI has a 1 year low of C$80.29 and a 1 year high of C$110.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

