Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,600 shares, a growth of 168.3% from the March 31st total of 119,500 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAOP opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.13. Taoping has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $16.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taoping stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Taoping at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology.

