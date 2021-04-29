Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $280.64.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. Bank of America downgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Synopsys stock opened at $251.37 on Thursday. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $147.98 and a twelve month high of $300.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.01, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total value of $6,000,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,111,291.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,030 shares of company stock worth $23,699,496 over the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

