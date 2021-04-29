Synectics (LON:SNX) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Synectics (LON:SNX)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON SNX opened at GBX 137.50 ($1.80) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 141.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 120.50. Synectics has a 52-week low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 159.50 ($2.08).

In other Synectics news, insider Paul Webb bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £904 ($1,181.08).

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Systems; and Security. The Systems segment develops, integrates, and delivers electronic surveillance solutions based on its proprietary technology for transport, infrastructure, public space, gaming, and oil and gas applications.

