Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stake Lifted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SYF stock opened at $43.03 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $43.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

