Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 13.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,325,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197,478 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $53,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYF opened at $43.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $43.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

