Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $325.70 Million

Analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will announce $325.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $324.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $327.30 million. Synaptics reported sales of $328.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $357.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.68 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYNA shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $143.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $55.59 and a twelve month high of $146.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.67.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,794 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $218,885.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,808 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,994.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,400 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total transaction of $287,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,756.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,313 shares of company stock worth $2,740,768. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 460,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,406,000 after buying an additional 211,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,824,000 after buying an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth about $39,481,000. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Synaptics by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 372,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,917,000 after purchasing an additional 172,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Synaptics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 213,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

