Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €108.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SY1 has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Symrise has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €107.20 ($126.12).

Shares of SY1 opened at €108.45 ($127.59) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €104.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €105.31. Symrise has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

