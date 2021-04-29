Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.22

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.22 and last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 4101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swire Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.31.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

