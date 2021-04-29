Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Short Interest Down 98.9% in April

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the March 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 464,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SEHCF stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21. Sweet Earth has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55.
Sweet Earth Company Profile
