Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Short Interest Down 98.9% in April

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the March 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 464,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SEHCF stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21. Sweet Earth has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55.

Get Sweet Earth alerts:

Sweet Earth Company Profile

Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation cultivates, processes, and sells hemp Cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company offers cosmetics products, including hemp hydrating oat and honey facial cleanser, balancing jasmine body oil, hydration cream, salve, lip balm, hydrating cleanser, hand sanitizer, balancing body oil, organic body scrub, rejuvenating salt soak, and muscle recovery rub.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sweet Earth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweet Earth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.