SVB Leerink Weighs in on Progyny, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Progyny in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Progyny’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get Progyny alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PGNY. Bank of America raised Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $58.60 on Wednesday. Progyny has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $58.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 532.73 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.45.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Perkins Caufield & Bye Kleiner sold 18,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $912,150.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Greenbaum sold 3,046 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $155,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 475,864 shares of company stock valued at $22,476,134. 33.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 137,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 75,906 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 846,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,896,000 after purchasing an additional 181,412 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 400,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,812,000 after purchasing an additional 100,810 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 147,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter worth $882,000. 58.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.