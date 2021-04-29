SVB Leerink Comments on Evolus, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Evolus in a report issued on Sunday, April 25th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Evolus’ FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative net margin of 120.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.11%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Truist Financial cut Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Evolus from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Evolus from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evolus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.35.

Shares of EOLS stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $415.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. Evolus has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $17.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Evolus in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Evolus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Evolus in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 22.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

