SVB Financial Group to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $5.41 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a report released on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $5.41 per share for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $498.50.

SIVB opened at $571.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $516.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.94. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $152.76 and a 52-week high of $585.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total transaction of $739,177.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.97, for a total transaction of $2,234,592.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,847 shares of company stock valued at $12,708,330. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

