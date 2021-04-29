Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and marine and power products. It provides terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles and houses, as well as boats, motorized wheelchairs, electro-scooters, industrial equipment. The company operates primarily in Japan, Europe, Asia and internationally. Suzuki Motor Corporation is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SZKMY. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Suzuki Motor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Suzuki Motor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Suzuki Motor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $197.00.

SZKMY stock traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,121. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.41. Suzuki Motor has a twelve month low of $115.09 and a twelve month high of $225.38.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Suzuki Motor will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

