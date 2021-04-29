suterusu Hits Market Capitalization of $62.87 Million (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 28th. During the last week, suterusu has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. suterusu has a total market cap of $62.87 million and approximately $646,862.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One suterusu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00065129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00020605 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00069116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.68 or 0.00829626 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00096401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,269.48 or 0.07824696 BTC.

suterusu Coin Profile

suterusu (CRYPTO:SUTER) is a coin. Its launch date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

Buying and Selling suterusu

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire suterusu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

