Susquehanna Raises Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $425.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.39% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
FB has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $385.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.88.
Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $307.10 on Thursday. Facebook has a 12-month low of $190.00 and a 12-month high of $315.88. The stock has a market cap of $874.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.32.
In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,705,661 shares of company stock valued at $486,629,591 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,287,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,011,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
