Susquehanna Raises Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $425.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.39% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

FB has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $385.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.88.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $307.10 on Thursday. Facebook has a 12-month low of $190.00 and a 12-month high of $315.88. The stock has a market cap of $874.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,705,661 shares of company stock valued at $486,629,591 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,287,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,011,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

