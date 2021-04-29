Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.71.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SUM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stephens upgraded Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

SUM stock opened at $28.42 on Thursday. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $624.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.86 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,030,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,469,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,356,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,884,000 after buying an additional 278,852 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 643,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,924,000 after purchasing an additional 269,727 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $3,214,000.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

