Strs Ohio Purchases New Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 160,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,707,000. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.31% of Jones Lang LaSalle at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

JLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.83.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $178.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $79.05 and a 1 year high of $186.60.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.