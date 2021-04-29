Strs Ohio Purchases 508,401 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 6,854.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 515,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 508,401 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $27,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $30,000. 73.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $55.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.09. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $59.93.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Raymond James raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

