Strs Ohio Has $39.62 Million Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 417,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136,453 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $39,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,230 shares of company stock worth $3,693,791 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday. Argus increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.13.

DFS stock opened at $111.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.98 and its 200-day moving average is $87.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $35.05 and a 1 year high of $112.07.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.