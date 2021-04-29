Strs Ohio Buys 7,333 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 621,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.42% of Jabil worth $32,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $4,210,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 20,461 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 353,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after acquiring an additional 31,923 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 442,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,724,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBL opened at $54.31 on Thursday. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $54.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.61.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JBL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,789,900.00. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,384,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,374. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

