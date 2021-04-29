Strs Ohio Acquires 30,328 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,328 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $36,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,716,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,237 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 44,853.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,354,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,878 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $455,786,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $281,451,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,573,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,296,000 after purchasing an additional 616,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

ZM stock opened at $331.25 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.67 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $329.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.77. The company has a market cap of $97.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.68, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total value of $60,904,034.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,552,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 416,388 shares of company stock worth $144,573,891. 24.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.81.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

