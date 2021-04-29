StrongHands (SHND) Trading Down 21% Over Last Week

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 29th. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 21% lower against the US dollar. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $2,091.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 46.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,488,127,474 coins and its circulating supply is 17,074,933,120 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

