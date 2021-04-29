Strong Price Hits $149.56 on Top Exchanges (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Strong has a total market capitalization of $20.68 million and $948,677.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong coin can currently be bought for about $149.56 or 0.00274100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Strong has traded down 17.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00061360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.49 or 0.00273967 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $569.71 or 0.01044105 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.07 or 0.00707545 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00025443 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,528.86 or 0.99935406 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

