Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) EVP Sells $295,473.12 in Stock

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $295,473.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,322.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

LRN stock opened at $29.40 on Thursday. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average of $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Stride’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stride by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,724,000 after buying an additional 248,541 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Stride by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,874,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,790,000 after purchasing an additional 437,648 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Stride by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,447,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,734,000 after purchasing an additional 93,516 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Stride by 248.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,179,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,035,000 after purchasing an additional 840,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Stride by 9,469.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 977,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,747,000 after purchasing an additional 967,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stride presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

