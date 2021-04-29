Strategic Education’s (STRA) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has a $90.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $120.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA traded down $4.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.05. 11,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,236. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $76.77 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.98. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.11). Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In other Strategic Education news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $626,905.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,750.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $1,093,449.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,925 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,254.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 229.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the third quarter worth about $631,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the third quarter worth about $408,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.