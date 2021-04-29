Stock Spirits Group’s (SPPGF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Stock Spirits Group (OTCMKTS:SPPGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPPGF remained flat at $$4.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Stock Spirits Group has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.37.

About Stock Spirits Group

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

