Stipend (SPD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $625,867.90

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 59.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Stipend has a total market cap of $625,867.90 and approximately $402.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded 111% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0543 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,664.28 or 1.00183583 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00041019 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00010676 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $641.11 or 0.01174965 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $282.88 or 0.00518432 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $209.48 or 0.00383920 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.04 or 0.00135696 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

