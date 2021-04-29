Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 33,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.87. 540,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,694,754. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.