Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 6,973 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,383 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,973 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 2.3% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its position in NIKE by 4.7% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 14,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at $338,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 58.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,837 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 17,572 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NKE opened at $131.98 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The company has a market capitalization of $208.52 billion, a PE ratio of 74.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.83.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.