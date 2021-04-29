Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Shares Gap Down to $69.80

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.80, but opened at $67.56. Stifel Financial shares last traded at $66.13, with a volume of 1,579 shares traded.

SF has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.61.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 3,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,195,796 shares in the company, valued at $69,356,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 64,258 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $3,769,374.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,195,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,145,393.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,597,132. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 13.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 18.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 115,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 18,350 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile (NYSE:SF)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

