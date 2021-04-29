Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA trimmed its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,877,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,353,000 after buying an additional 4,230,206 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,523,000 after purchasing an additional 374,172 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 20,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 242,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,243,000 after acquiring an additional 78,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 13,967 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stifel Financial news, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 5,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $369,166.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 64,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $3,769,374.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,195,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,145,393.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,710 shares of company stock worth $10,597,132. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

SF stock remained flat at $$69.92 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,621. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.37. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $70.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SF shares. Wolfe Research lowered Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Stifel Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.61.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

