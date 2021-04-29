Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) PT Raised to $42.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

Steven Madden stock opened at $40.02 on Thursday. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $42.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -129.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a positive return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $207,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,642.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $1,015,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,309,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,661 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter worth about $55,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 11.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,173 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 17.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 415.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 194,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 156,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 3.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

