Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the textile maker on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

NASDAQ:SHOO traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.09, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.82. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $42.63.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a positive return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.64.

In related news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $1,015,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,309,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $207,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,642.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,661. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

