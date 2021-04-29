stETH Tops 1-Day Volume of $93,146.00 (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One stETH coin can currently be purchased for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH has a market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00062962 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.41 or 0.00281158 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $577.00 or 0.01093138 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00025714 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.30 or 0.00707234 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,635.91 or 0.99720124 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

