Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $251.22 Million

Equities analysts expect Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to report sales of $251.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $255.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $248.50 million. Sterling Bancorp reported sales of $239.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $999.90 million to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $2,717,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. TIAA FSB bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter worth $244,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 140,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STL traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $25.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,466,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,063,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average of $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $26.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

