Stephens Downgrades Matson (NYSE:MATX) to Equal Weight

Matson (NYSE:MATX) was downgraded by research analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $70.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.15% from the company’s previous close.
MATX opened at $66.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.99. Matson has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $79.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matson will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Matson by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the third quarter valued at $542,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 137.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,414 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its position in Matson by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 6,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter worth $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.
About Matson
Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.
Featured Article: What is a bull market?
Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.