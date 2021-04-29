Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) released its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stepan had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 13.85%.

SCL stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.85. 56,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.25. Stepan has a one year low of $83.66 and a one year high of $134.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.83%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other Stepan news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.49, for a total transaction of $51,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,764.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 402 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.85, for a total transaction of $48,983.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,912 shares of company stock valued at $244,918. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

