Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

PUGOY traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,174. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.37. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $29.99.

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands.

