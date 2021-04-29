Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Steel Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.70.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $55.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $20.97 and a 52 week high of $55.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.55%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,117,000 after acquiring an additional 173,849 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 861,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,758,000 after buying an additional 446,958 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,348,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,733,000 after buying an additional 260,190 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 105.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 536,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,209,000 after buying an additional 275,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 18,074 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

