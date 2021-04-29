State of Alaska Department of Revenue Takes Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4,525.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 64,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 63,352 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,045,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 174,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAGE. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.69.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $77.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.75. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.82 and a 12 month high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. The firm had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

