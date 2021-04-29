State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,690 Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 826,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 122,275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,902,000 after acquiring an additional 695,505 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,969,000 after acquiring an additional 329,450 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 6.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ADTRAN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

ADTN opened at $17.65 on Thursday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.91 and a beta of 1.40.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $130.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.65 million. On average, analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,600.00%.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

